In Pictures: Banbridge store holds Tractor and Truck Run 2022 in aid of Fane Valley Daffodil and Daisy Cancer Charity

A Tractor and Truck Run was held in Banbridge on Saturday 19 November in aid of the Fane Valley Daffodil and Daisy Cancer Charity.

By Joanne Knox
37 minutes ago

The annual charity event at the Banbridge store was very well supported. Due to renovations at the store, participants gathered at the nearby Lakeland Dairies car park.

Fane Valley Co-operative Society and its group of companies announced the new designated charity initiative earlier this year, supporting the work of Cancer Fund for Children, Marie Curie, and the Irish Cancer Society.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

1. Banbridge Tractor and Truck Run

Aimee Hillis from Donaghmore, Newry.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

2. Banbridge Tractor and Truck Run

Daniel Brennan and Katie Jane Magill at the Fane Valley tractor run last Saturday.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

3. Banbridge Tractor and Truck Run

Great view of the Fane Valley stores Banbridge tractor run last Saturday. There was a great turnout - almost 78 tractors and Lorries formed up at the Lakeland milk factory on the Rathfriland Road.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

4. Banbridge Tractor and Truck Run

Josh Elliott Weir and Jack Weir.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

