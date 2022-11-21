In Pictures: Banbridge store holds Tractor and Truck Run 2022 in aid of Fane Valley Daffodil and Daisy Cancer Charity
A Tractor and Truck Run was held in Banbridge on Saturday 19 November in aid of the Fane Valley Daffodil and Daisy Cancer Charity.
By Joanne Knox
37 minutes ago
The annual charity event at the Banbridge store was very well supported. Due to renovations at the store, participants gathered at the nearby Lakeland Dairies car park.
Fane Valley Co-operative Society and its group of companies announced the new designated charity initiative earlier this year, supporting the work of Cancer Fund for Children, Marie Curie, and the Irish Cancer Society.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
