In pictures: Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club annual vintage rally and family fun day

The drizzle didn’t dampen the spirits at the annual vintage rally and family fun day organised by Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club, held in the local GAA Grounds.

The event was in aid of local charities.

As you’d expect, there was a wide range of tractors, classic cars and motorcycles.

And for a family fun day, there was bouncy castles, bumping cars, face painting, McMullan’s Mobile Farm, a selection of stalls, and live music from the ever popular Niall Patterson.

Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club would like to thank all the sponsors, exhibitors, stall holders, artists, caterers, all those who gave donations, the local GAA club for the use of the grounds and anyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success, in spite of the rain.

Why not share your videos from run around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].

1 . Paul and Patrick Scullion at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Paul and Patrick Scullion at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Alan Hall Photo Sales

2 . Whitney McIlfatrick of Greenhill Vegan Bakery, Broughshane at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Whitney McIlfatrick of Greenhill Vegan Bakery, Broughshane at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

3 . Emmett Downey and James Quinn at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Emmett Downey and James Quinn at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Alan Hall Photo Sales

4 . Gerard and Conor McErlean at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Gerard and Conor McErlean at the Bellaghy Classic Cars and Vintage Club Annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Alan Hall Photo Sales