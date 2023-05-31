Big Lunch organisers joined a very special celebration at Enniskillen Castle on 25 May, which saw the King and Queen honour people volunteering in their communities and celebrating the rich heritage of Fermanagh.

They were invited in recognition of their efforts in volunteering at Big Lunch events across the country.

At the event, the volunteers had the opportunity to join in with a very special Big Lunch, where Their Majesties spoke to community organisers from across Northern Ireland, found out more about the roles they play in their communities and thanked them for their support for the Coronation Big Lunch this year. They also spent time connecting with other Big Lunch organisers from Northern Ireland, with the group discussing experiences, advice and highlights from their Big Lunches and volunteering activity over the years.

Grainne McCloskey, Country Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Eden Project Communities, which organises The Big Lunch, said: “The organisers invited today are a shining example of what can be achieved when we reach out to our neighbours, whether it’s a reduction in loneliness, valuable funds raised for good causes or people coming together to make improvements to where they live. Everyone was thrilled that the King and Queen were able to honour the time these organisers have donated to their communities, and hope it inspires more people in Northern Ireland to join in with The Big Lunch in future.”

Established in 2009, The Big Lunch is made possible by The National Lottery, and takes place every year, encouraging neighbours and communities to share food at street parties, garden get-togethers and village hall parties.

Following 2022’s Big Lunch, more than 11 million people said that it helped them to feel less lonely, 92 per cent of organisers reported it had a positive impact on their community, and almost two thirds of people who took part said it encouraged people to get more involved in voluntary work. Since 2015 Big Lunch organisers have raised an incredible £70 million for good causes.

The Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project made possible by National Lottery and this event comes just ahead of the Month of Community which runs throughout June, for more information, visit www.TheBigLunch.com

