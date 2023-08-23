In pictures: Bleary YFC hold successful tractor run in memory of Glen Montgomery

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are absolutely amazed at how many of you came along on Friday evening to support our tractor run for Glen.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support such a great cause whether you were in a tractor or spectating.

“We would also like to thank everyone for coming along to remember our loved member Glen Montgomery.”

The spokesperson for the club added: “We would like to thank the Lilburn family at Brookvale Farm for the kind permission to use their farm, what a great setting for our event and we hope to see you again in 2024.”