In Pictures: Bushmills Presbyterian Church charity tractor run, with money raised for Air Ambulance NI

Bushmills Presbyterian Church held a charity tractor run on Saturday 17 February with proceeds going to Air Ambulance NI and church funds.
By Joanne Knox
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:20 GMT

Following the tractor run, there was plenty for all of the family to enjoy with food and refreshments served and a children’s toy tractor race in the car park.

Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

Pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

1. Bushmills Presbyterian Church Tractor Run

Pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Willie Graham Pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday. held in Bushmills (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

2. Bushmills Presbyterian Church Tractor Run

Willie Graham Pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday. held in Bushmills (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

McAllister family pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday, held in Bushmills. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

3. Bushmills Presbyterian Church Tractor Run

McAllister family pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday, held in Bushmills. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Archie and Rose Graham pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

4. Bushmills Presbyterian Church Tractor Run

Archie and Rose Graham pictured at the Bushmills Presbyterian Church tractor run on Saturday. (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA) Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

