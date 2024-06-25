In pictures: Buskers are back in town to celebrate 20 years of Banbridge BuskFest

The international busking competition – which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year – took place in Banbridge on Saturday with over 50 live performances from buskers culminating in an evening performance with headline act Ryan McMullan.

The massive crowd enjoyed lively music in thankfully(!) pleasant weather from a wide range of buskers making use of their talents with a range of instruments including a ukulele band, saxophone player, electric and acoustic guitarists, electric pianist and violinist to make a great afternoon of family entertainment.

The busking celebration which annually attracts talent from across the island this year offered the participants the chance to compete for an amazing prize pot including a chance to perform at Stendahl Music Festival, recording opportunities and more. Prize winners were awarded accordingly:Overall winner – BansheeBest Individual – Lisa DawsonBest Band – T.C.O.L

Best Junior – Jarlaith MervynBest performance sponsored by Banbridge Chamber of Commerce – Black Turf

Spirit of Buskfest sponsored by The Boulevard - Ruairí Coffey

The overall winner, Banshee said: “We are shocked and excited to win this year’s BuskFest. It’s been a fantastic experience performing to the crowds here in Banbridge. As a group used to busking and performing to the public on the street, the opportunity to now showcase our talent to thousands and compete at an international competition has been amazing.

“Events like these are so important for giving up-and-coming artists the opportunity to perform and share our talent in front of crowds. We’re very grateful to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for this outstanding opportunity and we can’t wait to perform at the Stendhal Festival. It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to reach new audiences and further our musical career.”

Following on from the lively busking throughout the day, the town centre was filled to capacity in the evening with fans eager to see a stellar performance by Ryan McMullan, prior to his gig at Glastonbury Festival and ably supported by The Nooks Acoustic and previous winner Eva Kearney who got the crowd moving. BuskFest has become a cornerstone event for the region, growing into a platform that not only showcases the wealth of musical talent in Northern Ireland and further afield but also celebrates the local heritage of Banbridge as Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy highlights. She said: “This year’s BuskFest has been an outstanding success showcasing the incredible artists we have across the North and beyond. I’d like to congratulate all of today’s winners and a special mention to the Overall Winner, Banshee. The level of talent was exceptional, making it a challenging task for the judges to choose this year’s winners.”

The organisers of BuskFest extend their gratitude to everyone involved in making this year’s event a great success, with special thanks to the Stendhal Festival, Limavady, the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast, and the AmmA Centre in Armagh for their contributions.

On a musical note, there are still many more opportunities to hear some great music throughout the summer in the destination with 7 Hills Blues Festival taking place in Armagh from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th August with a spectacular line up of 45 bands from right across the island of Ireland.The Armagh Food & Cider Weekend also takes place between September 5th to 8th at various venues across the Borough and in November the unmissable Georgian Festival takes place from November 28 to December 1.

To book tickets or find out more information about events and activities taking place across the area head to visitarmagh.com.

