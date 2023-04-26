News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In Pictures: Chef Paula McIntyre dishes up some delicious Hampshire Down lamb at fundraising event

​The Northern Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association held a special evening with leading chef Paula McIntyre recently.

By Joanne Knox
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

​The event, held in the Cathedral Hall, Dromore, Co Down, was very well supported, with money raised going towards the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and club funds.

To begin the night, Mark Warwick, from Warwick’s Butchers, Holywood Road, Belfast, provided a very informative butchery demonstration with plenty of helpful tips and advice.

Renowned chef Paul McIntyre then began to cook up a storm, demonstrating what you can create in the kitchen using Hampshire Down lamb and some other locally sourced ingredients.

Dishes on the night included Lebanese lamb flatbreads, a hearty shepherd’s pie and lamb shoulder pommes anna to name a few.

Enjoying the Hampshire Down evening in Dromore.

1. Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration

Enjoying the Hampshire Down evening in Dromore. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Paul McIntyre cooking with Hampshire Down lamb in Dromore on Friday evening.

2. Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration

Paul McIntyre cooking with Hampshire Down lamb in Dromore on Friday evening. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Enjoy the demonstration in Dromore Cathedral Hall.

3. Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration

Enjoy the demonstration in Dromore Cathedral Hall. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Mark from Warwick's Butchers provided a butchery demonstration.

4. Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration

Mark from Warwick's Butchers provided a butchery demonstration. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HampshireWarwick