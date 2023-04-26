In Pictures: Chef Paula McIntyre dishes up some delicious Hampshire Down lamb at fundraising event

​The Northern Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association held a special evening with leading chef Paula McIntyre recently.

​The event, held in the Cathedral Hall, Dromore, Co Down, was very well supported, with money raised going towards the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and club funds.

To begin the night, Mark Warwick, from Warwick’s Butchers, Holywood Road, Belfast, provided a very informative butchery demonstration with plenty of helpful tips and advice.

Renowned chef Paul McIntyre then began to cook up a storm, demonstrating what you can create in the kitchen using Hampshire Down lamb and some other locally sourced ingredients.

Dishes on the night included Lebanese lamb flatbreads, a hearty shepherd’s pie and lamb shoulder pommes anna to name a few.

1 . Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration Enjoying the Hampshire Down evening in Dromore. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration Paul McIntyre cooking with Hampshire Down lamb in Dromore on Friday evening. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration Enjoy the demonstration in Dromore Cathedral Hall. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Hampshire Down Cookery Demonstration Mark from Warwick's Butchers provided a butchery demonstration. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

