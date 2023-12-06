In pictures: Co Down YFC hold their annual dinner and prize night

On Saturday, November 18, Co Down YFC held its annual county dinner at the Belmont House Hotel, Banbridge.

Over 250 members across the county attended the event in style and everyone had a brilliant time.

Co Down chairperson, Hannah Shaw kicked off the night by welcoming everyone to the evening and thanked county officials and committee members who helped make the night possible.

Co Down YFC would like to extend their thanks to out guest speaker, Bob Esler for joining them on the night, as well as all of their loyal sponsors for the evening, including those who generously sponsored our County Carry On magazine.

Congratulations to all of the prize winners with a special mention to the junior club of the year 2023, Ballywalter YFC and the senior club of the year 2023, Spa YFC.

They would also like to congratulate the Pinta Princess, which was kindly sponsored by Farmview Dairies, well done to Louise Brown from Ballymiscaw YFC.

There were many prizes to be won on the night and as a county, and the county is proud of both winners and everyone who took part in competitions over the course of the 2022/23 competition year.

Thanks to DJNI, the night was finished off with members having a great time on the dance floor.

Finally, Co Down YFC would like to thank Dara McCracken for taking photographs throughout the evening, it was much appreciated.

Overall, Co Down YFC had a successful county dinner for 2023 and now look forward to the success of 2024.

Ballywalter YFC, Co Down YFC junior club of the year 2023, at the Belmont House Hotel, Banbridge. Picture: Submitted

Ballymiscaw YFC at the county dinner at the Belmont House Hotel, Banbridge. Picture: Submitted

Ashleigh McDowell presents the award for Pinta Princess to Louise Brown, Ballymiscaw YFC on behalf of Farmview Dairies. Picture: Submitted

Artana YFC at the county dinner at the Belmont House Hotel, Banbridge. Picture: Submitted