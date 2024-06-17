All those placed now progress to the finals next month.

Co Londonderry YFC wish to extend a big thank you to Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting the event and also to Garvagh YFC for providing the barbecue after the judging had been completed by all the members.

A big thanks must go to Colin Barnes, Douglas Morrow, Ian McCaughern, Dessie Fulton and David Torrens for judging the competition.

Thanks to James McPeak and Jonathan Crawford for proving the cattle and to Ryan Adams for providing the sheep for judging.

Congratulations to all who got placed and are through to the finals at AFBI on July 3rd.

Beef

12-14

1st Isla Watson, Coleraine YFC

2nd Sam Hutchinson, Garvagh YFC

3rd Ryan McNeely, City of Derry YFC

4th Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC

14-16

1st Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC

2nd Aaron Neely, Curragh YFC

3rd Molly Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Amy Young, Dungiven YFC

16-18

1st Grace Doherty, Garvagh YFC

2nd Ben Reid, Garvagh YFC

3rd Oliver Watson, Coleraine YFC

4th Adam Garvin, Garvagh YFC

18-21 age group

1st Ryan Taggart, Kilrea YFC

2nd Anna Short, Moneymore YFC

3rd Ryan Douglas, Dungiven YFC

4th Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

21-25 age group

1st Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

2nd Anna Marron, Curragh YFC

3rd Emma Campbell, Curragh YFC

4th Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

25-30 age group

1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd Adam Armour, Curragh YFC

3rd Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC

4th Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

Sheep

12-14 age group

1st Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC

2nd Sam Gordon, Kilrea YFC

3rd Sam Hutchinson, Garvagh YFC

4th William Semple, Dungiven YFC

14-16 age group

1st Jack Maxwell, Kilrea YFC

2nd Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC

3rd Kym Moore, Moneymore YFC, and Ollie Boyd, Garvagh YFC

16-18 age group

1st Jamie Holmes, Garvagh YFC

2nd Adam Garvin, Garvagh YFC

3rd Grace Doherty, Garvagh YFC

4th Ben Reid, Garvagh YFC

18-21 age group

1st Samuel Bruce, Curragh YFC

2nd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC, and James Campbell, Curragh YFC

21-25 age group

1st Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

2nd James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC

3rd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

25-30 age group

1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd Adam Armour, Curragh YFC

3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

4th Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC

1 . LONDONDERRY YFC STOCK 3.jpg Claire Fulton, Sarah Henry, Amy Young, Alex McMichael, Finlay keys and Ian Currie from Dungiven YFC at the recent Co Londonderry YFC stockjudging heats at Swatragh Mart. Picture: Co Londonderry YFC Photo: Co Londonderry YFC Photo Sales

2 . Alex Lamont and Sarah Smyth from Coleraine YFC Alex Lamont and Sarah Smyth from Coleraine YFC at the recent Co Londonderry YFC stockjudging heats at Swatragh Mart. Picture: Co Londonderry YFC Photo: Co Londonderry YFC Photo Sales

3 . LONDONDERRY YFC STOCK 2.jpg Adam Garvin, Robert Mullan from Dungiven YFC with Robin McClenaghan and Ben Reid from Garvagh YFC at the recent Co Londonderry YFC stockjudging heats at Swatragh Mart. Picture: Co Londonderry YFC Photo: Co Londonderry YFC Photo Sales