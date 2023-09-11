In pictures: Collone YFC holds tractor run to raise funds for charities
On Sunday 27th August Collone Young Farmers’ Club held their annual charity tractor run in aid of Kidney Care UK and Sands (The Stillbirth and neonatal death charity).
By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There were 120 tractors in total alongside many spectators along the route, the club are extremely thankful for everyone who helped or supported this event in any way.