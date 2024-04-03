In pictures: Crowds flock to popular Seskinore YFC big breakfast

Seskinore YFC were delighted with the super turnout for their recent big breakfast which was held on Saturday, March 9 at the Seskinore YFC hall.
By Darryl Armitage
Breakfasts were served by club members to all comers between 8am and 11am, there was also a takeaway service available for those who weren’t able to stay.

The club would like to extend their thanks for everyone who came along to support the event.

Ellie-May Johnston, Rebecca and Sarah Clarke at Seskinore YFC's recent Big Breakfast which was held in Saturday, March 9. Picture: Seskinore YFC

Graeme, Gareth and Elaine Hawkes with Ellie Carter, Charlie and Ollie at Seskinore YFC's recent Big Breakfast which was held in Saturday, March 9. Picture: Seskinore YFC

Sarah, Lynsay and Lucy Hawkes at Seskinore YFC's recent Big Breakfast which was held in Saturday, March 9. Picture: Seskinore YFC

Enjoying Seskinore YFC's recent Big Breakfast which was held in Saturday, March 9. Picture: Seskinore YFC

