In pictures: Crowds flock to the Mounthill Fair at Crosshill Road

Crowds flock to the Mounthill Fair at Crosshill Road

The crowds flocked to the Mounthill Fair at Crosshill Road last weekend.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Held annually on the first Saturday in October the fair has always been a very popular event in the area.

Crowds flocked not only from the local area but much further afield.

A spokesperson on the fair’s Facebook page wrote: “Thank you so much to everyone today, to the committee who worked so hard to keep the show on the road despite the weather and conditions, to all the exhibitors, vendors, musicians and entertainers, judges, sponsors and to all those who came to support our wee fair. We couldn’t do it without you all and we really appreciate it.”

John Cross, chairman of the Mounthill Fair, from Ballynure, his son John, and Castletown Clover, a one year old filly who was awarded first prize at the fair. Picture: Darryl ArmitageJohn Cross, chairman of the Mounthill Fair, from Ballynure, his son John, and Castletown Clover, a one year old filly who was awarded first prize at the fair. Picture: Darryl Armitage
They added: “If anyone is needing tickets for the awards dinner on Friday 20th October in Larne Masonic Centre, please get in touch here on the page or with one of the committee members. Prices are £20 for adults and £15 for children.”

