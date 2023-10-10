In pictures: Crowds flock to the Mounthill Fair at Crosshill Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Held annually on the first Saturday in October the fair has always been a very popular event in the area.
Crowds flocked not only from the local area but much further afield.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson on the fair’s Facebook page wrote: “Thank you so much to everyone today, to the committee who worked so hard to keep the show on the road despite the weather and conditions, to all the exhibitors, vendors, musicians and entertainers, judges, sponsors and to all those who came to support our wee fair. We couldn’t do it without you all and we really appreciate it.”
They added: “If anyone is needing tickets for the awards dinner on Friday 20th October in Larne Masonic Centre, please get in touch here on the page or with one of the committee members. Prices are £20 for adults and £15 for children.”