In pictures: Curragh YFC hold their annual dinner dance

On Saturday 24th February, members, past and present, along with family and friends enjoyed Curragh YFC’s annual dinner dance held in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Thanks must go to all who were in attendance, the night could not have happened without all of your support.

On the night, our annual awards were given out during the prize giving for competitions which took place over the last 12 months.

Another very successful year for Curragh YFC, with high competition participation.

