In pictures: Derg Valley Vintage Club annual rally and family fun day
Derg Valley Vintage Club held their annual rally and family fun day last weekend.
There was fine weather from start to finish which encouraged a superb turnout of vehicles and spectators.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Thanks to everyone who supported our vintage rally today as the show goes from strength to strength. A bigger turnout this year again but it wouldn’t be possible without the exhibitors. Proceeds once worked out will be going towards our chosen charity Care for Cancer.”
Jonathan Haire has kindly send us in this selection of photographs from the rally.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.