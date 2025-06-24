In pictures: Derg Valley Vintage Club annual rally and family fun day

Derg Valley Vintage Club held their annual rally and family fun day last weekend.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Thanks to everyone who supported our vintage rally today as the show goes from strength to strength. A bigger turnout this year again but it wouldn’t be possible without the exhibitors. Proceeds once worked out will be going towards our chosen charity Care for Cancer.”