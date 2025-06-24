In pictures: Derg Valley Vintage Club annual rally and family fun day

Derg Valley Vintage Club held their annual rally and family fun day last weekend.

There was fine weather from start to finish which encouraged a superb turnout of vehicles and spectators.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Thanks to everyone who supported our vintage rally today as the show goes from strength to strength. A bigger turnout this year again but it wouldn’t be possible without the exhibitors. Proceeds once worked out will be going towards our chosen charity Care for Cancer.”

Jonathan Haire has kindly send us in this selection of photographs from the rally.

William Nixon who brought his beast of a Fordson Major conversion. Picture: Jonathan Haireplaceholder image
William Nixon who brought his beast of a Fordson Major conversion. Picture: Jonathan Haire
Dessie and Blake Patterson from Castlederg on a 1950 Ferguson TED. Picture: Jonathan Haireplaceholder image
Dessie and Blake Patterson from Castlederg on a 1950 Ferguson TED. Picture: Jonathan Haire
David Patterson beside a Ford Ferguson demonstration cutaway to show the Ferguson hydraulic system. Picture: Jonathan Haireplaceholder image
David Patterson beside a Ford Ferguson demonstration cutaway to show the Ferguson hydraulic system. Picture: Jonathan Haire
Maurice Barclay and Reuben Smith from Castlederg take a rest from the sun. Picture: Jonathan Haireplaceholder image
Maurice Barclay and Reuben Smith from Castlederg take a rest from the sun. Picture: Jonathan Haire
Neville Porter on a 1957 Goldbelly Industrial 35. Picture: Jonathan Haireplaceholder image
Neville Porter on a 1957 Goldbelly Industrial 35. Picture: Jonathan Haire
Raymond McDaid with his original 135 multipowerplaceholder image
Raymond McDaid with his original 135 multipower
