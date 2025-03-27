In pictures: Derg Valley Young Farmers’ Club hold table quiz in The Derg Arms

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Derg Valley Young Farmers’ Club recently held a table quiz in The Derg Arms.

The winning team from Clanabogan Young Farmers’ Club.

The club, on the night, raised £540 in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Lisa Surphlis, Hazel Mitchell, Audrey Young and Claire Waugh at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms.

1. Lisa Surphlis, Hazel Mitchell, Audrey Young and Claire Waugh at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC

Lisa Surphlis, Hazel Mitchell, Audrey Young and Claire Waugh at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC Photo: Derg Valley YFC

Emily McFarland and Leah Hamilton at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms.

2. Emily McFarland and Leah Hamilton at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC

Emily McFarland and Leah Hamilton at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC Photo: Derg Valley YFC

Isaac Crawford, Alister Crawford, Joshua Keys and Lucy Keys at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms.

3. Isaac Crawford, Alister Crawford, Joshua Keys and Lucy Keys at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC

Isaac Crawford, Alister Crawford, Joshua Keys and Lucy Keys at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC Photo: Derg Valley YFC

Naomi McCrea, Archie King, James Burke, Jason King and Ewan Edgar at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms.

4. Naomi McCrea, Archie King, James Burke, Jason King and Ewan Edgar at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC

Naomi McCrea, Archie King, James Burke, Jason King and Ewan Edgar at Derg Valley YFC's table quiz in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC Photo: Derg Valley YFC

