In pictures: Donaghadee YFC annual quiz night

Donaghadee YFC’s annual quiz night was held on Thursday, April 13 at the Meadowbank Social Club in the Co Down town.

Each team was made up of four to six people.

A huge thank you must go to quiz host Patricia for putting together an amazing 10 round quiz that had every team fighting for first place.

After the quiz, club secretary Joanna gave her secretary report, followed by the awarding of the trustee prizes and Luke Semple Cup.

Junior trustee prize- Joanna Caughey.

Senior trustee prize- Hayley-Rae Hopkins.

Luke Semple- Joanna Caughey.

