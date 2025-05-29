In pictures: Donegal IFA County Executive meeting in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny

Donegal IFA County Executive recently held a meeting in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
The meeting discussed the various issues which Co Donegal farmers are faced with presently.
Photographer Clive Wasson on hands to capture these photographs from the Donegal IFA County Executive meeting.
