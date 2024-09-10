In pictures: Elmfield Estate is on the market for £3.35 million, check out these photos

Savills is delighted to announce the market launch of Elmfield, a breathtaking 19th-century Scottish baronial-style castle nestled in the serene landscape of Co Down.

Last offered for sale in 1959 and with a rich history spanning over three centuries, Elmfield presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Northern Ireland’s architectural heritage, complemented by extensive agricultural and residential amenities.

Set within approximately 90 acres (36 hectares) of historic parkland and productive farmland, the estate includes the imposing Elmfield Castle, charming auxiliary residences, and a comprehensive range of outbuildings, all enhanced by beautifully landscaped grounds.

Elmfield Castle, constructed in its current form circa 1850, boasts six grand bedrooms and four well-proportioned reception rooms, seamlessly blending period elegance with modern comfort.

The castle's extensive restoration preserves many of its original features, including hardwood floors, sash windows, marble fireplaces, and a remarkable oak-paneled entrance.

The layout of the property has been designed for contemporary family living, with generously proportioned reception rooms and a range of amenities suitable for formal entertaining or quiet relaxation.

James Butler, director at Savills Ireland, said: “Elmfield is a truly exceptional property that represents the best of Northern Ireland’s heritage. The combination of historic charm and modern amenities creates a unique living experience, while the estate’s diverse features offer something for everyone, from residential to agricultural and commercial uses.”

Beyond the main castle, the estate features a three-bedroom cottage, a two-bedroom gate lodge, and a two-bedroom courtyard apartment, offering flexible accommodation options for guests or staff.

The courtyard and former stable yard have been expertly renovated to include a stunning two-story studio and high-tech conference complex, making Elmfield suitable for a range of commercial or personal uses.

A highlight of Elmfield is its magnificent natural surroundings. The estate includes formal gardens, mature woodland, and a feature lake, with a more recent design contribution by acclaimed Belgian landscape architect Francois Goffinet.

The grounds are home to a renowned collection of specimen trees and are meticulously maintained, providing an idyllic setting for outdoor pursuits and nature conservation.

The estate also benefits from fishing rights on the River Bann, Northern Ireland’s longest river, which forms part of its boundary.

Elmfield’s agricultural component is equally impressive, with fertile land and extensive farm buildings.

The estate includes 46 acres of versatile arable and pastureland and 31 acres of mature woodland, with development potential available subject to planning permission.

This makes Elmfield not just a home but a working estate with diverse opportunities for agricultural and commercial ventures, as well as conservation.

Neal Morrison, director, Savills NI, added: “The breadth of opportunity at Elmfield is unparalleled. Whether you are looking for a family home steeped in history, an investment in Northern Ireland’s thriving agricultural sector, or a versatile property for business or leisure pursuits, Elmfield truly stands out as a one-of-a-kind estate.”

Located in the heart of Co Down, Elmfield offers excellent connectivity, being just 1.5 miles from Gilford village, five miles from Portadown, and 28 miles from Belfast city centre.

The estate’s proximity to major transport links makes it ideally situated for both local and international travel, with Belfast International Airport just 28 miles away and Dublin Airport 75 miles to the south.

With its remarkable history, architectural grandeur, and unique blend of residential, agricultural, and commercial potential, Elmfield Castle is a property of significant interest. Savills invites interested parties to arrange a viewing by appointment to fully appreciate the grandeur and possibilities that this estate offers.