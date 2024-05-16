In Pictures: Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2024, 14:35 BST
Competitors and spectators are thoroughly enjoying this year’s Balmoral Show – and the dry, warm weather is certainly an added bonus!

ABP has been welcoming visitors to the stand at the show, as well as providing sponsorship for some of the sheep classes at this year’s event.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia.

Pictured at the sheep rings at Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

1. Balmoral Show 2024

Pictured at the sheep rings at Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Reserve champion Beltex Sofie McAllister with Aine Murray and Wilson Griffen ABP. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

2. Balmoral Show 2024

Reserve champion Beltex Sofie McAllister with Aine Murray and Wilson Griffen ABP. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
John Mercer pictured at the Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

3. Balmoral Show 2024

John Mercer pictured at the Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Beltex Champion went to Joshua Keys who is pictured with Aine Murray and Wilson Griffen from ABP. Also included is steward Harold McIlwaine and judge Stuart Wood. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

4. Balmoral Show 2024

Beltex Champion went to Joshua Keys who is pictured with Aine Murray and Wilson Griffen from ABP. Also included is steward Harold McIlwaine and judge Stuart Wood. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page