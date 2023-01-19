News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: Erwin Open Day at Nutts Corner

Erwin Agricare are holding an open day which continues until 10pm this evening at their Nutts Corner depot.

By Joanne Knox
40 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 6:13pm

There is plenty for visitors to browse from CLAAS UK, McConnel, Horsch, Husqvarna and much, much more.

Representatives from the main franchises are on-hand to answer any queries, while tea and coffee is on offer in the showroom if you need warmed up during this cold spell!

Erwin have been providing agricultural services for more than 50 years, operating in Crumlin, County Antrim and Limavady, County Londonderry.

There is plenty to browse including tractors

There is plenty to browse, tractors, mowers, rakes, harvesters and much more at the Erwin Open Day, Nutts corner

There is plenty to see including Pichon MK muck spreaders

There is plenty to see including McConnel Power Arms

