In Pictures: Erwin Open Day at Nutts Corner
Erwin Agricare are holding an open day which continues until 10pm this evening at their Nutts Corner depot.
By Joanne Knox
40 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 6:13pm
There is plenty for visitors to browse from CLAAS UK, McConnel, Horsch, Husqvarna and much, much more.
Representatives from the main franchises are on-hand to answer any queries, while tea and coffee is on offer in the showroom if you need warmed up during this cold spell!
Erwin have been providing agricultural services for more than 50 years, operating in Crumlin, County Antrim and Limavady, County Londonderry.
