Proud family members, friends and guests gathered to celebrate the presentation of awards to full-time Level 3 Food Science and Manufacturing Technology and Food Nutrition and Health students. In addition, awards were presented to Level 3 Apprentices who received Certificates of Proficiency in Food Industry Skills.

Dr Eric Long, Head of Education, CAFRE, introduced the platform party.

The party included guest speaker Elaine Willis, Retail Director, Linden Foods; Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, Fintan McCann, Head of Food Education, CAFRE and Nicola Kerr, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE.

Martin McKendry, College Director, addressed students and guests, acknowledging the significance of CAFRE’s strong industry links, which contribute to the college’s education and knowledge transfer provision.

Mr McKendry recorded his thanks to all those within the food industry with whom CAFRE has developed close partnerships.

Mr McKendry warmly welcomed Elaine Willis back to Loughry. A familiar face as a member of the College Advisory Group, furthermore as a Loughry graduate with an outstanding story of career successes to share.

Addressing the students, Mr McKendry remarked: “Today, you have reached a milestone in your academic career, but this is just a stepping-stone on the path of knowledge and learning. It is vital that you continue to learn and keep up to date with new technologies as well as developing new skills. This will differentiate you from your peers.”

In his address, Fintan McCann presented the audience with a flavour of academic life at Loughry Campus, reporting that: “Of the 10 students being awarded with a National Diploma, seven are progressing on to Higher Education courses and three are entering employment. I, and my team, are very proud of the statistic that 100% of Loughry Further Education Food students are either in employment, or going on to, or continuing into further study.”

In addition to offering full-time Food courses to school leavers and career changers, Loughry Campus delivers training under the Northern Ireland Apprenticeships Framework.

“Today we are delighted to mark the achievements of staff from Kerry Foods, Omagh who have been studying part-time with CAFRE. Six students have successfully attained a Level 3 Certificate for Proficiency in Food Industry Skills. Proof that you can learn whilst you earn”, commented Mr McCann

Talking to the students, Mr McCann noted: “Today is all about you. You are at the start of a new and exciting journey. I firmly believe that you are well equipped to respond positively to change, to grasp the opportunities that arise and address whatever challenges your future presents. You all have a role to play in contributing to the continued success of the agri-food industry. On behalf of all the staff at Loughry Campus, I extend our best wishes to you all.”

Elaine Willis presented special achievement prizes to the students and then delivered an inspiring talk.

From sharing stories of her time as a student at Loughry through to entering the world of work, Elaine related to the students.

She advised them to: “Embrace challenges in life and work, keep developing yourselves, acknowledge learning continues every day...Be assured that the food industry is great place to work within and will offer you lots of opportunities and rewards.”

Further Education courses are suited to those leaving school with GCSE level qualifications, or for those interested in developing their career in the food industry. Applications are still be accepted for Food courses starting in September 2024 at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Loughry Awards Day Abbie Gillanders (Dungannon) was awarded with the Dairy UK (Northern Ireland) Perpetual Cup at the Loughry Campus Further Education Awards Ceremony. Abbie received the award for the best performance in Dairy related subjects from Dr Eric Long (Head of Education Service, CAFRE) and Judith Oliver (Lecturer, CAFRE). Abbie intends to continue her studies at CAFRE having applied for the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at Loughry Campus.

Shannon Haughey (Dungannon) celebrated the completion of her Level 3 qualification in Food Nutrition and Health at the Further Education Awards Ceremony at Loughry Campus. Shannon, a former pupil of St Ciaran's, Ballygawley applied to study at CAFRE after completing her GCSEs.

Emma McGirr (Omagh) celebrated the completion of her Level 3 qualification in Food Nutrition and Health at the Further Education Awards Ceremony at Loughry Campus. Emma applied to study at CAFRE after she completed her Year12 studies at St John's Business and Enterprise College.