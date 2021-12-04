Reserve charolais champion went to Stephen McCahon included is Gilbert Crawford and Ann Calwell from Ulster Bank Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
IN PICTURES: Garvagh YFC host sale at Kilrea Mart (2010)

This week we have another selection of old photographs from the Farming Life archives.

By Darryl Armitage
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 12:00 pm

They are from a fatstock show and sale at Kilrea Mart at the end of November 2010 organised by Garvagh YFC.

See who you can pick out from our selection of photographs

James Alexander receives a cup from James McKay as Ann Calwell looks on with Judge Murray Hardy Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Reserve hiusewifes choice James Alexander with Handler Billy Dunn Ann Calwell from Ulster Bank and judge Sam Carmichael Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Adrian Sheilds Parthenaise champion with Harry McVicker and Ann Calwell Ulster Bank Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Simmental Champion John Harbinson Fergus Harbinson Andy Patterson sponsor and Eamon McSorley from Ulster Bank Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

