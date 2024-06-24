In pictures: Glasswater Primary School PTA tractor run down in Crossgar, Co Down

By Darryl Armitage
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:38 BST
Despite the downpours earlier in the day it was blue sky and sun all evening for the first ever tractor run held by the Glasswater Primary School PTA down in Crossgar, Co Down, recently

Darryl Armitage popped down from his work desk at home in Dundonald to capture some video and photographs from the tractor run.

If you see anyone in our photographs, why not tag, comment or share with them.

You can our videos here.

Matthew and Adam Whitten from Toye just outside Killyleagh who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Paul McDowell from Comber who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl Armitage

George McKee from Downpatrick and Dessie Bailey from Downpatrick who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar.

Steven Aiken from Listooder who attended the recent Glasswater PS PTA tractor run at Crossgar. Picture: Darryl Armitage

