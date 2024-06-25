2 . Balmoral Show 2024 was a successful one for Gleno YFC, not least as their footballers were placed first place in the tournament at the show. Picture: Gleno YFC

Balmoral Show 2024 was a successful one for Gleno YFC, not least as their footballers were placed first place in the tournament at the show. Picture: Gleno YFCPhoto: Gleno YFC