In pictures: Gleno YFC enjoy a great time at Balmoral Show

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 25th Jun 2024, 09:30 BST
Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC.

And not least as their footballers who were placed first place in the tournament at the show.

Thanks to Gleno YFC for sending in this selection of photographs from the show, including one girls team meeting Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris.

Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC. Picture: Gleno YFC

1. Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC. Picture: Gleno YFC

Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC. Picture: Gleno YFCPhoto: Gleno YFC

Photo Sales
Balmoral Show 2024 was a successful one for Gleno YFC, not least as their footballers were placed first place in the tournament at the show. Picture: Gleno YFC

2. Balmoral Show 2024 was a successful one for Gleno YFC, not least as their footballers were placed first place in the tournament at the show. Picture: Gleno YFC

Balmoral Show 2024 was a successful one for Gleno YFC, not least as their footballers were placed first place in the tournament at the show. Picture: Gleno YFCPhoto: Gleno YFC

Photo Sales
Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC. Picture: Gleno YFC

3. Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC. Picture: Gleno YFC

Balmoral Show 2024 was a great one for members of Gleno YFC. Picture: Gleno YFCPhoto: Gleno YFC

Photo Sales
Members of Gleno YFC meeting Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris at this year's Balmoral Show. Picture: Gleno YFC

4. Members of Gleno YFC meeting Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris at this year's Balmoral Show. Picture: Gleno YFC

Members of Gleno YFC meeting Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris at this year's Balmoral Show. Picture: Gleno YFCPhoto: Gleno YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris Heaton-HarrisNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.