Gilfresh Produce, the leading vegetable grower, packer and distributor based in Loughgall, was delighted to welcome primary three pupils from Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richhill on a visit to the site recently.

The visit helped the pupils learn about where their food comes from, and what process their vegetables go through to get from Gilfresh’s farm to their fork.

With pumpkin planting ongoing at Gilfresh Produce throughout May, the visit started off in one of the pumpkin fields so that the children could see some planting taking place.

Managing director of Gilfresh Produce, William Gilpin, and head of farm operations, Richard Gilpin, explained the processes involved in planting, growing and harvesting the crop. The children then got the opportunity to get their sleeves rolled up and plant some pumpkins themselves, which they thoroughly enjoyed.

The children also enjoyed a tour of the production facilities, which enabled them to see what happens to the crops after they are harvested to prepare the vegetables for the supermarket shelves.

William Gilpin commented: “Gilfresh Produce were delighted to link up with Hardy Memorial Primary School to provide the children with an insight into where their food comes from and to educate them on the process involved in getting the food from ‘Farm to Fork’.

“We hope this experience will help bring to life what they are learning in the classroom and help inspire some future stars in the Agri-Food Industry. We look forward to welcoming the children back in September to harvest the pumpkins which they planted during their visit.”

Gilfresh Produce was established by William’s father, Thomas Gilpin, in 1965 and is a family-run business, which has firmly cemented itself as one of the country’s leading vegetable providers. Gilfresh Produce is dedicated to growing and sourcing the highest quality produce and supplying it into retailers and manufacturers across the island of Ireland. Not only is Gilfresh a leading supplier of whole head produce, it also supplies a wide range of Gilfresh branded Prepared Vegetables which offer busy consumers a very quick and convenient way to get in their all-important five a day.

For more information please see www.gilfreshproduce.com

1 . Hardy Memorial Primary School growing with Gilfresh Primary 3 pupils and staff from Hardy Memorial Primary School pictured with Gilfresh Produce staff members during their recent visit to the company. The pupils planted some pumpkins and got a tour of the facilities at Gilfresh. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Hardy Memorial Primary School growing with Gilfresh Richard Gilpin and William Gilpin of Gilfresh Produce pictured providing an insight into the company’s pumpkin crop to Primary 3 pupils from Hardy Memorial Primary School during their recent visit to the company. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Hardy Memorial Primary School growing with Gilfresh Pupils from Hardy Memorial Primary School pictured during their recent visit to Gilfresh Produce. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Hardy Memorial Primary School growing with Gilfresh Pupils from Hardy Memorial Primary School pictured during their recent visit to Gilfresh Produce. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

