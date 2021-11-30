Dan Donnelly, ROI, George Huey, Ronald Coulter BEM, DJ Donnelly, ROI, Tom Donnelly, ROI and William Hood at the recent match at Aghalee held by the Hillsborough Ploughing Society
IN PICTURES: Hillsborough ploughmen delighted to be back ploughing

Hillsborough Ploughing Society held their ploughing match on lands kindly granted by Mr and Mrs K Robinson, Aghalee. Hillsborough Ploughing Society held their ploughing match on lands kindly granted by Mr and Mrs K Robinson, Aghalee.

By Darryl Armitage
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:00 am

The sponsors were Tractor Spares, Lisburn, Victor Walker Fuels, Lisburn, Oaklands Swimming Pool, Hillsborough, MP Coleman Ltd,  Dungannon, R Coulter and Co, Hillsborough, Stanfield NI Ltd, Hillsborough, B McCallister, Hillsborough and SG Jones and Sons Ltd, Lisburn.

The society would like to sincerely that them for their support.

Pictured at the recent match at Aghalee held by the Hillsborough Ploughing Society

Miriam Ward and Elizabeth serve up a tasty meal for the ploughman at the recent match at Aghalee held by the Hillsborough Ploughing Society

Rodney Crawford at the recent match at Aghalee held by the Hillsborough Ploughing Society

L Hanna BEM with his team of horses at the recent match at Aghalee held by the Hillsborough Ploughing Society

