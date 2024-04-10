In pictures: Holestone YFC hold a very successful big breakfast in aid of charity

Holestone YFC big breakfast held in Holestone YFC Hall on Saturday 24th March.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

There was a great turnout of members of the club, their families and friends.

It was also wonderful to see YFC members from further afield also supporting the breakfast.

All proceeds from the big breakfast held by Holestone YFC will be going to the Life Beyond charity.

Check out the photos which have been sent in by the club, see who you can spot who attended the big breakfast.

Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

1. Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC

Photo Sales
Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

2. Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC

Photo Sales
Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

3. Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC

Photo Sales
Callum and Jessica McConnell enjoying a cuppa at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

4. Callum and Jessica McConnell enjoying a cuppa at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC

Callum and Jessica McConnell enjoying a cuppa at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page