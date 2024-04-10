In pictures: Holestone YFC hold a very successful big breakfast in aid of charity

There was a great turnout of members of the club, their families and friends.

It was also wonderful to see YFC members from further afield also supporting the breakfast.

All proceeds from the big breakfast held by Holestone YFC will be going to the Life Beyond charity.

Check out the photos which have been sent in by the club, see who you can spot who attended the big breakfast.

1 . Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC Photo Sales

2 . Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC Photo Sales

3 . Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC Photo Sales