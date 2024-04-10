In pictures: Holestone YFC hold a very successful big breakfast in aid of charity

There was a great turnout of members of the club, their families and friends.
It was also wonderful to see YFC members from further afield also supporting the breakfast.
All proceeds from the big breakfast held by Holestone YFC will be going to the Life Beyond charity.
Check out the photos which have been sent in by the club, see who you can spot who attended the big breakfast.
1. Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC
Holestone YFC members at at the big breakfast which was held by the club. YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC
2. Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC
Alistair and Nancy Hall popped in for a breakfast bap at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC
3. Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC
Ashleigh McIlroy, Jessica McConnell and Stephanie Robson at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC
4. Callum and Jessica McConnell enjoying a cuppa at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC
Callum and Jessica McConnell enjoying a cuppa at the big breakfast which was held by Holestone YFC. Picture: Holestone YFC Photo: Holestone YFC