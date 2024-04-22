In pictures: Holestone YFC hold their parents’ night

Tuesday 26th March saw Holestone YFC finish their 80th anniversary year with the annual parents night.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 18:30 BST
The event was held in 1st Donegore Church Hall, and members welcomed friends, family and supporters of the club.

The evening consisted of the club's arts festival of Dairy Girls; proficiencies; Holestone very own version of I’m a celebrity; prizegiving and the dreaded scandal

On the night the club also presented the amazing total of £10,170.62 to Life Beyond, this years charity.

Holestone YFC make a cheque presentation to Life Beyond. Picture: Holestone YFCHolestone YFC make a cheque presentation to Life Beyond. Picture: Holestone YFC
Thank you also to Kristina Fleming, YFCU vice president, for coming along as guest speaker and presenting the prizes

On the evening Lynette McKnight, winner of the Ireland rugby shirt raffle collected the shirt.

Holestone YFC would like to thank every single person who got behind the club on this 80th year.

A club spokesperson said: “Without you we really couldn’t have had such a successful year

Ross Warwick, junior dairy stock judging, with Kristina Fleming, YFCU vice president and guest speakerRoss Warwick, junior dairy stock judging, with Kristina Fleming, YFCU vice president and guest speaker
“Thank you to sponsors, parents, friends and most importantly the members for coming week in and week out.”

The concluded: “Thank you to the outgoing committee for all their efforts this year and wishing the incoming committee all the best for the year ahead.”

