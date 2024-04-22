In pictures: Holestone YFC hold their parents’ night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was held in 1st Donegore Church Hall, and members welcomed friends, family and supporters of the club.

The evening consisted of the club's arts festival of Dairy Girls; proficiencies; Holestone very own version of I’m a celebrity; prizegiving and the dreaded scandal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the night the club also presented the amazing total of £10,170.62 to Life Beyond, this years charity.

Holestone YFC make a cheque presentation to Life Beyond. Picture: Holestone YFC

Thank you also to Kristina Fleming, YFCU vice president, for coming along as guest speaker and presenting the prizes

On the evening Lynette McKnight, winner of the Ireland rugby shirt raffle collected the shirt.

Holestone YFC would like to thank every single person who got behind the club on this 80th year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club spokesperson said: “Without you we really couldn’t have had such a successful year

Ross Warwick, junior dairy stock judging, with Kristina Fleming, YFCU vice president and guest speaker

“Thank you to sponsors, parents, friends and most importantly the members for coming week in and week out.”