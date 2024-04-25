Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the years students at CAFRE have greatly gained from strong partnerships and generous financial backing from Agri-Food companies.

The 2024 Industry Support Programme at Greenmount Campus awarded £29,500 to students studying on Ulster University validated Bachelor's Honours Degree and Foundation Degree courses, and Queen’s University Belfast BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology students studying at CAFRE.

Sixteen companies presented awards to students which included ABP, Calor Gas Ltd, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Genus ABS, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers Journal, John Thompson and Sons Ltd, Lakeland Dairies, LMC, Moy Park, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers' Union, Ulster Grassland Society and Yara.

Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) celebrates the presentation of £29,500 of Bursaries and Scholarships to Agriculture Degree students at the Industry Supporters event at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. (Pic: CAFRE)

Thirteen first year students studying agriculture degree courses, received a combined total of £19,500 in bursary awards. Additionally, four second-year students were presented with a total of £10,000 in scholarship awards, resulting in a substantial overall financial contribution of £29,500 from CAFRE’s industry partners.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, welcomed award winners, their family, friends and business representatives to the industry partners event. He commended the 16 sponsoring organisations for recognising the value of supporting new talent entering the agriculture sector.

Commenting on the event, Mr McKendry said: “To ensure the continued success and competitiveness of the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland it is important that there is a continuous supply of professionally qualified and highly motivated entrants.

“The Bursary and Scholarship programme enables Agriculture businesses to invest in the future through offering tangible support to CAFRE students.

Matthew Hall (Pomeroy) was awarded with the Yara Scholarship by Andrew Morrison at the Greenmount Campus Industry Awards event. Matthew received the Scholarship with the additional opportunity to complete his paid work placement year, as part of his BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture with the business. Matthew is completing his second year of the degree having been a past pupil of the Royal School Dungannon. (Pic: CAFRE)

“Today we not only welcome the financial awards being presented to the first-year students, but the opportunity for our second-year students to connect with businesses through their work placement year as they receive Scholarship awards.

“At CAFRE we pride ourselves in training job-ready graduates and we hope today, as Award winners you will benefit from the opportunities our industry connections offer you.”

Mr McKendry thanked the many organisations who have been long standing supporters of the student financial support programme at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

In recognising the industry support offered to Greenmount Campus Agriculture students, second year, Honours Degree student Matthew Hall thanked the business representatives for their contribution to the programme.

Harry McKay (Ballymena) was awarded with the Moy Park Scholarship by David Gibson at the Greenmount Campus Industry Awards event. Harry received the Scholarship with the additional opportunity to complete his paid work placement year, as part of his BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture with the business. Harry is completing his second year of the degree having been a past pupil of Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena. (Pic: CAFRE)

Matthew commented: “Today, we extend our gratitude to all the organisations that support us through bursaries and scholarships at Greenmount Campus in addition to the ongoing support you provide throughout the year.

“From organising farm visits, to hosting guest speakers, participating in careers fairs, conducting mock interviews, and involving us in challenging projects, your contributions are truly valued.

“Your support plays a significant role in our development as we strive to become effective leaders to drive sustainability, react to climate change and address industry challenges.”

CAFRE offers full-time and part-time agriculture courses from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree courses.