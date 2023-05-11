The 2023 Balmoral Show continued today after a very successful first day yesterday.

The weather continued to be hit and miss between the showers but that hasn't stopped show-goers from turning out in droves.

Judging continues apace in all the livestock classes, the cattle and sheep fields being exceptionally popular.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, got underway yesterday, and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

1 . Millar Family Champion Texel with Jamie from ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Millar Family Champion Texel with Jamie from ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Champion Male suffock Mark Priestly with James Diamond ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Champion Male suffock Mark Priestly with James Diamond ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Pictured The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Pictured The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Pictured The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank. Pictured the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd Photo Sales