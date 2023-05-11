News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: It has been a busy second day at the Balmoral Show

The 2023 Balmoral Show continued today after a very successful first day yesterday.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th May 2023, 14:02 BST

The weather continued to be hit and miss between the showers but that hasn't stopped show-goers from turning out in droves.

Judging continues apace in all the livestock classes, the cattle and sheep fields being exceptionally popular.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, got underway yesterday, and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

Millar Family Champion Texel with Jamie from ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Champion Male suffock Mark Priestly with James Diamond ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Pictured The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Pictured the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank

