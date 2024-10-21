Everyone had a great time catching up with each other, a lovely meal by the Rosspark Hotel.
Music was provided by Colin Graham and their was a raffle and auction held by the in house auctioneer.
A big thank you must go out to all of those who made this night possible, from the club committee members, sponsors, past members, local people and businesses who donated raffle prizes, to Richard Beattie for being the guest speaker, and of course not to mention all the friends and families who have supported the club over the last 65 years.
1. Karen Laverty, Ellen Fullerton and Anna McMillan at the recent Kells and Connor anniversary dinner. Picture: Steven McAuley
2. Cutting the cake, Zoe McIlroy (secretary), Rosemary McAllister (president) and James Brown (first club leader) at the recent Kells and Connor anniversary dinner. Picture: Steven McAuley
3. Pictured at the recent Kells and Connor anniversary dinner. Picture: Steven McAuley
4. Andrew and Lucy White with Derek and Heather Lyttle at the recent Kells and Connor anniversary dinner. Picture: Steven McAuley
