In pictures: Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup tractor run 2024

Around 140 vehicles attended, the club wished to thank everybody who came along to support both of the club and the playgroup.

The rain had eventually stopped just in time for registration.

Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup wish to thank the following:

Thank you to Kilmood Playgroup for co-hosting this event with us and all the effort they have put in.

Thank you to the committee who have put in effort towards the other half of the organisation.

Thank you to all the sponsors, Millbank Farm, J McDowell and Son Agri Contracts,The Forge Garage, James Strain, Jim Morrow Tyres and Batteries, Lakeview Chartered Accountants, Hilltop Joinery and McConnell Contracts.

Thank you to everyone/local businesses that donated a raffle prize

Thank you to MR Quinn Photography for taking amazing photographs and drone footage.

Thank you to all the marshals, the run couldn’t have happened without them all.

Thank you to Florida Manor for letting the run go through the beautiful estate.

1 . Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup tractor run 2024 had a great turnout despite the wet weather last Thursday night. Picture: MR Quinn Photography Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup tractor run 2024 had a great turnout despite the wet weather last Thursday night. Picture: MR Quinn Photography Photo: MR Quinn Photography Photo Sales

2 . Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup tractor run 2024 had a great turnout despite the wet weather last Thursday night. Picture: MR Quinn Photography Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup tractor run 2024 had a great turnout despite the wet weather last Thursday night. Picture: MR Quinn Photography Photo: MR Quinn Photography Photo Sales

3 . Around 140 vehicles attended, the club wished to thank everybody who came along to support both of the club and the playgroup. Picture: MR Quinn Photography Around 140 vehicles attended, the club wished to thank everybody who came along to support both of the club and the playgroup. Picture: MR Quinn Photography Photo: MR Quinn Photography Photo Sales