In pictures: Lisnamurrican YFC roving supper proves a fabulous success

It was a “fab and very filling” club meeting, said a club member.
They added: “We started at Jamieson’s for starters, Kidd’s for main course and back to the club hall for dessert.
“Everyone had a great night and certainly didn’t leave hungry.”
1. Lisnamurrican YFC members Holly Martin and Anna Francey enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC
2. Lisnamurrican YFC members enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC
3. Lisnamurrican YFC members Ruth Morrow, Sophie McAllister and Rachel Crawford enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC
4. Lisnamurrican YFC members John Hamilton and Jamie Witherspoon enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC
