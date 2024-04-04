In pictures: Lisnamurrican YFC roving supper proves a fabulous success

On the night of Monday, March 18th, 2024 Lisnamurrican YFC held their members roving supper.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

It was a “fab and very filling” club meeting, said a club member.

They added: “We started at Jamieson’s for starters, Kidd’s for main course and back to the club hall for dessert.

“Everyone had a great night and certainly didn’t leave hungry.”

Lisnamurrican YFC members Holly Martin and Anna Francey enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC members enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC members Ruth Morrow, Sophie McAllister and Rachel Crawford enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC members John Hamilton and Jamie Witherspoon enjoying the club's roving supper which was held recently. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

