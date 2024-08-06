In pictures: Making waves at Queen’s Marine Lab family-fun day at Portaferry

The free, family-friendly event allowed visitors to explore the fascinating world of marine life and conservation and witness first-hand the groundbreaking research conducted there.

Emma Healey, a senior technician at Queen’s Marine Lab said of the event: “The annual open day gives everyone – and particularly our young people – the chance to enjoy a day of educational fun.

“It can foster a great appreciation for marine life and the importance of protecting and preserving our aquatic eco-systems. It may even ignite that spark and inspire our next generation of marine scientists and conservationists.”

Visitors marvelled as experts simulated oceanic conditions via Queen’s wave tank, a piece of advanced technology with electric paddles that can produce waves up to half a metre in height.

The tank aids Queen’s vital work in researching renewable energy solutions and is a crucial tool in studying wave energy and its potential to provide sustainable power.

Children and adults engaged with the dedicated technicians, researchers, and students working in the areas of marine conservation and sustainability.

Guests also enjoyed getting up close to local marine and freshwater life. This hands-on experience allowed families to learn about the various species that inhabit the local waters and understand their importance in maintaining a healthy environment.

1 . ATA_6504.jpg Last Saturday (August 3), Queen’s University Belfast’s Marine Lab in Portaferry once again welcomed the public to its annual open day as part of the Portaferry Sails and Sounds Festival which celebrates the rich maritime culture of the region. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

