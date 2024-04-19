In pictures: Massey Ferguson Worldwide/Ferguson Club working day

Thirty-three tractors took part in the Massey Ferguson Worldwide/Ferguson Club working day and All Ireland Ferguson Ploughing Championship last Saturday at the Richardson Estate, Moyallon, Co Armagh.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:25 BST

Conditions were slippery, but everyone seemed to enjoy the day with some good ploughing done.

The Ferguson ploughing match was won by Raymond Clifford from Larne.The organisers wish to thank all those who supported the event and made donations to the Reverse Retts charity.Results1st Raymond Clifford, Larne2nd David Grattan, Banbridge3rd Paul Graham, Loughgall4th John Neill, Portadown

Harry Campbell, representing the Ferguson Club presenting the winning cup to Raymond Clifford,Larne. Also included are John Neill (fourth), Sam Neill (organiser), David Grattan (second), Cyril Maguinness (Dublin), Paul Graham, Loughgall who came third in the Ferguson class

Harry Campbell, representing the Ferguson Club presenting the winning cup to Raymond Clifford,Larne. Also included are John Neill (fourth), Sam Neill (organiser), David Grattan (second), Cyril Maguinness (Dublin), Paul Graham, Loughgall who came third in the Ferguson class Photo: Submitted

Harry Simpson from Antrim

Harry Simpson from Antrim Photo: Submitted

Charlie Coulter from Armagh on his MF165

Charlie Coulter from Armagh on his MF165 Photo: Submitted

Ronnie McKinstry from Banbridge

Ronnie McKinstry from Banbridge Photo: Submitted

