Conditions were slippery, but everyone seemed to enjoy the day with some good ploughing done.
The Ferguson ploughing match was won by Raymond Clifford from Larne.The organisers wish to thank all those who supported the event and made donations to the Reverse Retts charity.Results1st Raymond Clifford, Larne2nd David Grattan, Banbridge3rd Paul Graham, Loughgall4th John Neill, Portadown
1. Harry Campbell, representing the Ferguson Club presenting the winning cup to Raymond Clifford,Larne. Also included are John Neill (fourth), Sam Neill (organiser), David Grattan (second), Cyril Maguinness (Dublin), Paul Graham, Loughgall who came third in the Ferguson class
2. Harry Simpson from Antrim
3. Charlie Coulter from Armagh on his MF165
4. Ronnie McKinstry from Banbridge
