In pictures: More from the YFCU public speaking competition

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 20th Oct 2025, 10:00 BST
The heats of the YFCU public speaking competition were held across Northern Ireland.

First up was the Tyrone and Fermanagh heats which were held in Omagh Academy.

The Armagh and Down heat were held at Dromore High School.

While the Co Londonderry head took place at St Conor’s, Portglenone.

The Co Antrim competition was held in Ballymena Academy.

A big thank you to the competition's sponsor NFU Mutual Northern Ireland NFU Mutual for their continued support, and to all the participants, activity leads, judges, and stewards who helped make the nights such a success.

Rebecca Adams, Andrew Reid, Katie-Rose Wallace, Katie Mawhinney, Ceará-Louise Lemon and Anna Steele from Crumlin YFC

1. Rebecca Adams, Andrew Reid, Katie-Rose Wallace, Katie Mawhinney, Ceará-Louise Lemon and Anna Steele from Crumlin YFC

Rebecca Adams, Andrew Reid, Katie-Rose Wallace, Katie Mawhinney, Ceará-Louise Lemon and Anna Steele from Crumlin YFC Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Jessica Minish and Sarah Ruddell from Bleary YFC

2. Jessica Minish and Sarah Ruddell from Bleary YFC

Jessica Minish and Sarah Ruddell from Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC

Photo Sales
Katy Minish and Sarah Ruddell from Bleary YFC

3. Katy Minish and Sarah Ruddell from Bleary YFC

Katy Minish and Sarah Ruddell from Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC

Photo Sales
Jamie Bunting, Sarah Ruddell and Helen Laird from Bleary YFC

4. Jamie Bunting, Sarah Ruddell and Helen Laird from Bleary YFC

Jamie Bunting, Sarah Ruddell and Helen Laird from Bleary YFC Photo: Bleary YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:YFCUNFU MutualNorthern IrelandBallymena AcademyFermanagh
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice