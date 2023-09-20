With the sun beaming down, there was the usual large turnout for the annual Mulligans Tractor and Truck Run in Draperstown, held in aid of this year’s charity Tourette’s Support NI.

The event, always one of the highlights of the roadrunning curriculum, attracted an impressive entry of 310 vehicles, including 186 tractors, all shoehorned into Ballinascreen Gaelic Athletic Club before hitting the road.

There were plenty of spectators, too, on route as the roadrunners made their way through Draperstown, Tobermore, Maghera, Knockloughrim, Castledawson, Magherafelt, Desertmartin and back to Draperstown. There was live music, too, at Ballinascreen from Patricia Maguire.

The main sponsors were D Kelly Agri Contracts; Draperstown Commercials and McFlynn Transport.

The organisers would like to sincerely thank the sponsors; the local GAA Club; all those who took part, or turned up to watch the run; gave donations/bought ballot tickets and everyone who helped in any way to make this latest Run such a resounding success.

Abigail Scullion.

Jordan Henry, Charlie McAlister, Reece Henry and Scott McAlister.

Patricia Maguire entertaining the crowds.

Ella O'Neill, Loup.