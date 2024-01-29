News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: National sheep seminar held in Donegal

Teagasc hosted a National Sheep Conference on Thursday 25 January in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT

It was one of two conferences, with the first held on Tuesday 23 January in the Athlone Springs Hotel, Co. Roscommon.

The sheep conference focussed on nutrition management in the run up to lambing, the process of transferring the family farm and diagnosing and managing flock health issues.

Dr Tim Keady, Teagasc Research Officer, discussed the importance of properly managing ewe nutrition during pregnancy, including the consequences on subsequent flock performance.

Martin Clarke from discussed the succession challenges facing Irish farm families, covering a range of issues that will include tax, structures, income security and opportunities for planning. He outlined the key considerations and strategies to simplify the process of farm transfers.

Pictures by Clive Wasson.

McHugh, Business & Technology Advisor Teagasc at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson

1. National Sheep Conference

McHugh, Business & Technology Advisor Teagasc at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last.

Darren Carty, Irish Farmers Journal at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson

2. National Sheep Conference

Darren Carty, Irish Farmers Journal at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last.

Thomas Curra, Head of Advisory Services Teagasc at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson

3. National Sheep Conference

Thomas Curra, Head of Advisory Services Teagasc at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last.

Farmers at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson

4. National Sheep Conference

Farmers at the Teagasc National Sheep Seminar in the Clanree Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last.

