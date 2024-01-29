In Pictures: National sheep seminar held in Donegal
It was one of two conferences, with the first held on Tuesday 23 January in the Athlone Springs Hotel, Co. Roscommon.
The sheep conference focussed on nutrition management in the run up to lambing, the process of transferring the family farm and diagnosing and managing flock health issues.
Dr Tim Keady, Teagasc Research Officer, discussed the importance of properly managing ewe nutrition during pregnancy, including the consequences on subsequent flock performance.
Martin Clarke from discussed the succession challenges facing Irish farm families, covering a range of issues that will include tax, structures, income security and opportunities for planning. He outlined the key considerations and strategies to simplify the process of farm transfers.
Pictures by Clive Wasson.