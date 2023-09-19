In pictures: NI Ploughing Academy hold their Millbrook match

The Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland ploughing match which took place last Saturday (September 16th) saw a record number of entries as the academy grows in strength and stature catering for people of all ages and abilities.

The event grows in strength and stature as ploughmen and women break all records with the huge entry.

A second field to host this year’s was kindly donated by the Henderson family to fuel the demand for these young enthusiastic people giving them the chance to become involved in competition ploughing.

The proceeds from this event have went to ALPS (All Lives Are Precious) Ronan Gilchrist from the charity addressed the crowd during lunch, explaining the work of its organisation.

Amongst the ploughmen were a number of young girls showing the men how it is done, one of the coaches for the girls was multiple national champion Joanne Deery made the journey from Co Monaghan with her family to lend support.

There was an extremely high standard of work in all seven classes with Jackie Moore winning the classic with Marc Gamble was second and David Lemon was third.

The vintage senior was won by Jack Moore followed by David Grattan and in third place was Ben Jamison.

The Ferguson class was won by Marty McAleer with Raymond Clifford was second and David Poots was in third place.

Academy A was won by Paul Graham with Jeffery Cush second and Francis Henry third.

Academy B was won by Ryan Glendining, Issac Walker was second and Andrew Taylor was third.

The ladies class was won by Rachel Evan and Lucy Moore was in second with the Paula and her sister Rebecca Gilroy finishing up third equal.

The world style was won by Allan McAnally and Jonathan Lemon in second place with Pat O’Donnell in third place.

Thanks are extended to everyone at the event, but especially to the fantastic hosts the Henderson family.

