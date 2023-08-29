In pictures: NIPA 2023 International Ploughing Championships at Myroe, Limavady

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Congratulations to all the ploughmen who competed, it was a great two days of ploughing despite the wet conditions at the start of day two but dried up to a beautiful sunny day.”

David Wright and Andrew Gill will represent Northern Ireland at the World Championships in Estonia 2024 and James Coulter and Adrian Jamison will compete in the European Championships in France 2024.

The vintage winners will represent Northern Ireland in Republic of Ireland in 2024.

The spokesperson added: “Thanks to our fantastic hosts Richard and Leona Kane, Broighter Road Limavady and all the trade who supported us at our match. See you all again next year.”