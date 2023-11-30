The Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch was recently held at the Marine Court, Ballycastle.
Photographer Steven McAuley was on hands to capture some photographs from the evemt.
See who you can spot in our photos.
1. Vonie Morton Horan and her two daughters, Becky and Jaimie who attended the Hospice Ladies Lunch.
Vonie Morton Horan and her two daughters, Becky and Jaimie who attended the Hospice Ladies Lunch. Picture: Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley
2. CANCER LUNCH BALLYCASTLE 2.jpg
Pictured at the Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch. Picture: Steven McAuley Photo: Steven McAuley
3. CANCER LUNCH BALLYCASTLE 7.jpg
Pictured at the Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch Photo: Steven McAuley
4. Rosemary McConaghie and friends
Rosemary McConaghie and friends Photo: Steven McAuley