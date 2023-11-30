News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch

The Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch was recently held at the Marine Court, Ballycastle.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT

Photographer Steven McAuley was on hands to capture some photographs from the evemt.

See who you can spot in our photos.

Vonie Morton Horan and her two daughters, Becky and Jaimie who attended the Hospice Ladies Lunch. Picture: Steven McAuley

Pictured at the Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch. Picture: Steven McAuley

Pictured at the Northern Ireland Hospice Ballycastle support group lunch

Rosemary McConaghie and friends

