In Pictures: Outdoor sheep show and sale at Aghanloo

An outdoor sheep show and sale was held at Aghanloo, near Limavady, on Tuesday 12 September.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST

Enjoy a look through the pictures below taken by Clive Wasson.

Arnold Douglas and Sam Douglas at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson

Alwyn McFarland (judge) with Chris Mullan and Martin Mullan and the Champion Suffolk Cheviot at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson

The busy sale ring at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson

Blackface ewes on sale at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson

