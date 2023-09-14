An outdoor sheep show and sale was held at Aghanloo, near Limavady, on Tuesday 12 September.
Enjoy a look through the pictures below taken by Clive Wasson.
1. Outdoor sheep show and sale
Arnold Douglas and Sam Douglas at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson
2. Outdoor sheep show and sale
Alwyn McFarland (judge) with Chris Mullan and Martin Mullan and the Champion Suffolk Cheviot at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson
3. Outdoor sheep show and sale
The busy sale ring at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson
4. Outdoor sheep show and sale
Blackface ewes on sale at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo on Tuesday morning. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson