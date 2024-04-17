In pictures: Parents night is held by Ballywalter YFC

1 . BALLYWALTER YFC PARENTS 1.jpg

Friday 4th April Ballywalter Young Farmers held their annual parents night in Ballywalter Church Hall. A great night was had by all with guest speaker YFCU President Stuart Mills, as well as enjoying some entertainment of swimming and stock judging sketches, junior girls dancing, prize giving and refreshments to end a wonderful night celebrating the clubs successful year. Picture: Ballywalter YFC Photo: Ballywalter YFC