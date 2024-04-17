In pictures: Parents night is held by Ballywalter YFC

The night was an opportunity to celebrate yet another very successful year for the club.
A very big well done to everyone who took part making the night a huge success, the skits were brilliant.
Thank you to YFCU president Stuart Mills for coming along as the guest speaker.
A massive congratulations to all prize winners.
Friday 4th April Ballywalter Young Farmers held their annual parents night in Ballywalter Church Hall. A great night was had by all with guest speaker YFCU President Stuart Mills, as well as enjoying some entertainment of swimming and stock judging sketches, junior girls dancing, prize giving and refreshments to end a wonderful night celebrating the clubs successful year. Picture: Ballywalter YFC Photo: Ballywalter YFC
2. Matthew Morrow received a distinction in dairy, sheep and beef judging and a merit in silage assessment
Matthew Morrow received a distinction in dairy, sheep and beef judging and a merit in silage assessment Photo: Ballywalter YFC
3. Eirinn Braniff receiving the Jean Brown cup for public speaking, the senior Floral Art cup and Ballywalter YFC cup for best senior girl
Eirinn Braniff receiving the Jean Brown cup for public speaking, the senior Floral Art cup and Ballywalter YFC cup for best senior girl Photo: Ballywalter YFC
4. Gareth Ritchie awarded a merit in beef and dairy judging, silage assessment and UYF
Gareth Ritchie awarded a merit in beef and dairy judging, silage assessment and UYF Photo: Ballywalter YFC