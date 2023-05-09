News you can trust since 1963
National

In Pictures: Preparations are in full swing ahead of Balmoral Show 2023

With just one more sleep until this year’s Balmoral Show gets underway, preparations are in full swing at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

By Joanne Knox
Published 9th May 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:26 BST

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland opens tomorrow (Wednesday 10 May) and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across four days.

There will be something for all the family at the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with UIster Bank. To find out more about the show visit https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on social media.

Enjoy a look through the photographs below from today’s preparations.

Exhibitors are getting ready for the show ring.

1. Preparations in full swing ahead of this year's Balmoral Show

Exhibitors are getting ready for the show ring. Photo: RUAS

Tractors will be gleaming in time for the show.

2. Preparations in full swing ahead of this year's Balmoral Show

Tractors will be gleaming in time for the show. Photo: RUAS

The finishing touches are being made ahead of the show opening tomorrow morning.

3. Preparations in full swing ahead of this year's Balmoral Show

The finishing touches are being made ahead of the show opening tomorrow morning. Photo: RUAS

Animals are settling in ahead of the four-day show at Balmoral Park.

4. Preparations in full swing ahead of this year's Balmoral Show

Animals are settling in ahead of the four-day show at Balmoral Park. Photo: RUAS

