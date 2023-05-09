In Pictures: Preparations are in full swing ahead of Balmoral Show 2023
With just one more sleep until this year’s Balmoral Show gets underway, preparations are in full swing at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.
By Joanne Knox
Published 9th May 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:26 BST
The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland opens tomorrow (Wednesday 10 May) and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across four days.
There will be something for all the family at the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with UIster Bank. To find out more about the show visit https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on social media.
Enjoy a look through the photographs below from today’s preparations.
Page 1 of 3