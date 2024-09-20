In pictures: Randalstown YFC fun night at Shane’s Castle

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 20th Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Randalstown YFC wish to extent a big thank you to all of the club’s friends, family and members who came recently for the fun night and barbecue which was held at Shane’s Castle.

Thank you to Shane’s Castle for having the club and to everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the evening possible.

Lastly, Randalstown YFC would like to thank Crosskeys Meats and Dale Farm for providing the meat and ice cream for the evening – it went down a treat.

Club leader Oisin McAteer and member Craig Houston cooking at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC

The Livingstons, McNeillys and Nicholls at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Club members helping out with desserts - Kelsey Cameron, Cora Nicholl and Ellen Livingston at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Colin and Lynda Millar and Chrissy and Helen Alexander catching up with their children at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC

