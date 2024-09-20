Thank you to Shane’s Castle for having the club and to everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the evening possible.
Lastly, Randalstown YFC would like to thank Crosskeys Meats and Dale Farm for providing the meat and ice cream for the evening – it went down a treat.
1. Club leader Oisin McAteer and member Craig Houston cooking at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC
Club leader Oisin McAteer and member Craig Houston cooking at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC Photo: Randalstown YFC
2. The Livingstons, McNeillys and Nicholls at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC
The Livingstons, McNeillys and Nicholls at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC Photo: Randalstown YFC
3. Club members helping out with desserts - Kelsey Cameron, Cora Nicholl and Ellen Livingston at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC
Club members helping out with desserts - Kelsey Cameron, Cora Nicholl and Ellen Livingston at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC Photo: Randalstown YFC
4. Colin and Lynda Millar and Chrissy and Helen Alexander catching up with their children at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC
Colin and Lynda Millar and Chrissy and Helen Alexander catching up with their children at the recent family fun night and barbecue which was held by Randalstown YFC at Shane's Castle. Picture: Randalstown YFC Photo: Randalstown YFC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.