In pictures: Randalstown YFC hold charity tractor run to raise funds for Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Randalstown YFC recently held a very successful charity tractor run.

The club helped to raise £3,445.25 for the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, Belfast, which the club will continue to raise money for throughout their 65th anniversary year.

Randalstown YFC have kindly send in these photographs from the run.

See who you can spot in the selection of photos.

Randalstown YFC committee posing with their leading tractor and Bells Transport lorry at their recent charity tractor run. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Bobby Surgenor and his dad, Brian - Randalstown YFC dedicated the tractor run to Bobby, after he was cared for and treated by the sick children hospital. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Club secretary Victoria Stewart presenting Dermot Scullion with the best tractor prize - donated by Grassmen. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Committee member Harry McNeilly presenting Neil McCullough with the best lorry prize - donated by Grassmen. Picture: Randalstown YFC

