In pictures: Randalstown YFC hold charity tractor run to raise funds for Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children

The club helped to raise £3,445.25 for the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, Belfast, which the club will continue to raise money for throughout their 65th anniversary year.
1. Randalstown YFC committee posing with their leading tractor and Bells Transport lorry at their recent charity tractor run. Picture: Randalstown YFC
2. Bobby Surgenor and his dad, Brian - Randalstown YFC dedicated the tractor run to Bobby, after he was cared for and treated by the sick children hospital. Picture: Randalstown YFC
3. Club secretary Victoria Stewart presenting Dermot Scullion with the best tractor prize - donated by Grassmen. Picture: Randalstown YFC
4. Committee member Harry McNeilly presenting Neil McCullough with the best lorry prize - donated by Grassmen. Picture: Randalstown YFC
