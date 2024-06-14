In pictures: Randalstown YFC look back at what has been a busy few months

By Darryl Armitage
Published 14th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Randalstown YFC are looking back at what has been a busy few months

Check out our photos from Randalstown YFC and see who you can spot.

Randalstown YFC's previous club leader Steven Doole and current club leader Oisin McAteer who won the tractor handling competition at Balmoral Show, bringing the title back to Randalstown for the third consecutive year. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC's previous club leader Steven Doole and current club leader Oisin McAteer who won the tractor handling competition at Balmoral Show, bringing the title back to Randalstown for the third consecutive year. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC's senior boys team placed second at the football finals at Balmoral Show. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC's senior boys team placed second at the football finals at Balmoral Show. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC members enjoyed a tour of Clandeboye Yoghurt Farm. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC members enjoyed a tour of Clandeboye Yoghurt Farm. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Five of Randalstown YFC's members put on a very entertaining show at the One Act Play competition with their performance of Betrayal, produced by Georgia Nicholl and Erin Crawford. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Five of Randalstown YFC's members put on a very entertaining show at the One Act Play competition with their performance of Betrayal, produced by Georgia Nicholl and Erin Crawford. Picture: Randalstown YFC

