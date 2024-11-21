In pictures: Randalstown YFC marks its 65th year anniversary with dinner and prize giving

Randalstown YFC held their 65th anniversary club dinner and prize giving at the Wild Duck Inn on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Past and present members as well as friends and family in attendance this wonderful night.

Thank you to all who came along to celebrate the successes of the club’s members and to those who donated so many brilliant different prizes for the raffle and auction

Randalstown YFC were delighted to have raised £2,011 through both of these for Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children

A big thank you to the guest speaker YFCU president Richard Beattie for coming and also to DJ Apollo for providing the entertainment for the night.

Randalstown YFC committee members who attended the club's recent dinner. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC secretary Victoria Stewart and club leader Oisin McAteer cutting the 65th anniversary cake at the club's recent dinner. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Club members Gillian McBride, Bethany Small, Tom Walker and Matthew Ewart at the club's recent dinner. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Club members Rob Galloway, Matthew Sloan, Peter Thompson and James Galloway at the club's recent dinner. Picture: Randalstown YFC

