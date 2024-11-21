In pictures: Randalstown YFC marks its 65th year anniversary with dinner and prize giving

Past and present members as well as friends and family in attendance this wonderful night.

Thank you to all who came along to celebrate the successes of the club’s members and to those who donated so many brilliant different prizes for the raffle and auction

Randalstown YFC were delighted to have raised £2,011 through both of these for Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children

A big thank you to the guest speaker YFCU president Richard Beattie for coming and also to DJ Apollo for providing the entertainment for the night.

