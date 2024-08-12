In pictures: Randalstown YFC travel to Scotland for weekend

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:30 GMT
At the end of July members from Randalstown YFC travelled across to Scotland to Bathgate JAC for the return leg of the exchange.

On the Friday evening their hosts picked club members up from the airport and they then headed to Summerhouse Farm for a barbecue.

A big thank you to the Waugh family for having the club and it’s members.

On Saturday morning members of Randalstown YFC headed down to Dumfries Show, which was a brilliant day thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Once the show was over, we headed into Dumfries town and finished up with a spot of karaoke, before heading back to Bathgate.

Sunday came round quick, and members travelled to Woodend for a farm tour kindly provided for us by the McNee family.Thanks to Alistair for chauffeuring the club to Woodend.

Thanks also to the rest of the family for providing the club members with some lovely home baking.

Randalstown YFC then said their goodbyes and headed back to the airport.

Randalstown YFC and it’s member would all like to say a massive thank you to Bathgate JAC for such an enjoyable exchange.

Randalstown YFC members Caleb Orr and Harry McNeilly ready to fly to Scotland. Picture: Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC members Emma Mills and Alice Livingston during the recent exchange trip to Scotland. Picture: Randalstown YFC

On the first night of the exchange to Scotland, Randalstown YFC members were treated to a barbecue thanks to Bathgate JAC. Picture: Randalstown YFC

The McNee family of Woodend farms, showing their cattle during Randalstown YFC's recent Scotland exchange. Picture: Randalstown YFC

