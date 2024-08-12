In pictures: Randalstown YFC travel to Scotland for weekend

On the Friday evening their hosts picked club members up from the airport and they then headed to Summerhouse Farm for a barbecue.

A big thank you to the Waugh family for having the club and it’s members.

On Saturday morning members of Randalstown YFC headed down to Dumfries Show, which was a brilliant day thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Once the show was over, we headed into Dumfries town and finished up with a spot of karaoke, before heading back to Bathgate.

Sunday came round quick, and members travelled to Woodend for a farm tour kindly provided for us by the McNee family.Thanks to Alistair for chauffeuring the club to Woodend.

Thanks also to the rest of the family for providing the club members with some lovely home baking.

Randalstown YFC then said their goodbyes and headed back to the airport.

Randalstown YFC and it’s member would all like to say a massive thank you to Bathgate JAC for such an enjoyable exchange.

