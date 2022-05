The rally, one of the biggest of its kind, was held on Sunday 1 May and Monday 2 May.

There were many classic cars and vintage tractors on display, including what’s thought to be the only Massey Ferguson 188 4x4 Multi Power tractor remaining in Northern Ireland.

It was exhibited by William Agnew from Maghera.

You can find more from the event here: Shanes Castle Steam Rally - Watch as visitors take in the sights of this year’s show

1. Demonstrating traditional butter making in the Shanes Castle Steam Rally craft tent Photo Sales

